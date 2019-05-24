Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia Dominated May 2019 Bookscan

Attack On Titan and My Hero Academia could not be more different. While one storyline focuses on a classroom of young students attempting to mold themselves into superheroes, the other follows a young band of recruits attempting to stop giant naked people from eating humanity. These two properties may have a series of differences but they do have something in common: they’re both popular. For the month of May 2019, both MHA and AoT dominated the charts, with their respective manga volumes hitting the top of the charts.

The top ten of this month’s book sales would have been completed dominated by manga volumes from both My Hero Academia and Attack On Titan were it not for the most recent volume of Junji Ito’s horror manga, Smashed, and Umbrella Academy.

U.S. Monthly Bookscan April List Attack on Titan Volume 27 ranked 10th Source: https://t.co/CDpNBsGYY0 pic.twitter.com/o9WzryhgMo — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 16, 2019

Umbrella Academy continues to coast and top the charts thanks in part to its recent popular live action Netflix series, while Junji Ito’s recent collection has managed to graps more fans looking for horror manga to read. Its still impressive however to see both MHA and AoT manage to take such a firm grasp on the charts by outselling nearly everything else.

While Attack On Titan only managed to score one slot at the #10 spot, My Hero Academia managed to take six different spots on the list with both old and new volumes being picked up by those who have caught up, or those looking to catch up, with the most recent storylines.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.