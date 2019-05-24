Attack On Titan Preview Teases Shiganshina Comeback

Things have always been dire in Attack On Titan. From the second that the walls fell from due to the colossal titan, humanity just can’t seem to catch a break. After over 50 episodes of the scouts attempting to gain any traction against the Titan onslaught, things briefly looked to be going their way, that is until the Beast Titan introduced humanity to his curve balls. With Commander Erwin leading the remaining scouts into a suicide charge, the preview for Episode 54 may show that things could be turning around for Eren and the gang.

With a desperate plan put into action, Erwin was forced to take the rookie scouts and ride them directly out to the Beast Titan and the wall of Titans surrounding him. With death clearly staring them in the face, their lives are meant as a distraction to give Levi his one opportunity to strike down the ape-like giant. In the preview for next week’s episode, its clear that at least Levi is going to get close enough to cause the Beast Titan some serious problems, if nothing else. Whether or not he manages to deliver the killing blow is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, things aren’t that great on the other side of the wall either. The Colossal Titan has literally punted Eren onto the top of the wall, with Eren in his Titan form knocked unconscious. As if things couldn’t possibly get any worse, with the scouts unable to even get near Bertholdt, Reiner has now seemingly healed and is marching to join up with his comrade to deliver the death blow to humanity.

Shiganshina is of course the village where Eren, Armin, and Mikasa originally hail from. In the first episode, they were flung from their homes due to the Titans and have been working to reclaim it ever since. Their return isn’t just to give humanity more ground, but to also reveal the mystery of “what’s in Eren’s basement” which may have the secret of the titans and how to defeat them. As we see in the preview, Eren may be conscious once again, giving the scouts another shot at discovering the secrets and somehow beating both the Colossal and Armored Titans.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.