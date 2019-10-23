Attack On Titan Reel Previews Season 4 Spoilers

The fourth season of Attack On Titan isn’t going to just be the final episodes of the wildly popular franchise, but also one of the biggest seasons in terms of story that the anime series has ever seen. With the franchise arriving next fall to close out the story of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps, a new animation reel for Attack On Titan has surfaced that previews some pretty heavy spoilers for the fourth and final season. What major story beats are shared with this brief reel?

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the animation reel from one of the animators of Attack On Titan, showing a series of events that are sure to take place in the heart wrenching, action packed fourth season of the franchise that places Eren and his friends in new dire situations:

⚠️Manga Spoilers ⚠️ Season 4 looks great. This is 🔥🔥🔥 Check out @Hone_honeHONE for more manga scenes animated that will be in Season 4. https://t.co/S4lGr3TNYc — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 22, 2019

At the end of the last season of Attack On Titan, things were starting to finally look up for the Survey Corps, though these good tidings were brought thanks to a huge amount of death and destruction. Having lost nearly all of their comrades in the battle against the Beast Titan, Armored Titan, and Colossal Titan. Following a bloody battle with a staggeringly high body count, Armin managed to become the new possessor of the powers of the Colossal Titan, giving the remnants of Eldia a big ace up their sleeves.

For those following the manga, you know that the battle between Marley and Eldia rages on with more casualties than even the normal amount that are to be found in Attack On Titan! Should all these beats be translated to the anime next season, we’ll be in store for one of the most heart pounding seasons to date.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.