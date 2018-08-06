‘Attack On Titan’ Sets up a Dangerous Survey Corps Twist

Attack on Titan is always down to shock fans, and its new season is finding unique ways to do so. In the past, the anime turned heads with its brutal kills, but that isn’t how season three is running things.

No, Attack on Titan has far bigger plots in play this time around, so, if you have not seen the anime’s latest episode, you’ve been warned!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers regarding episode 40 below!

If you got the chance to look over Attack on Titan‘s newest episode, then you know a big story is about to lift off. With the Survey Corps suspended, Levi’s rogue gang is trying their best to locate Eren and Historia following the duo’s capture. As for Erwin, the favorite commander is being tried for a big crime — but that is only the beginning of his arc.

After all, the blonde soldier is planning to smash the royal government once and for all.

After being arrested by the Military Police, Erwin finds himself facing murder charges. The character is accused of organizing Dimo Reeves’ death due to some planted evidence, and it forces Erwin to enact a plan he has sat on for some time now. After a brief aside with Dot Pixis, Erwin comes to believe the only way to set Paradis on the right track again is to clean out its corrupt government, so, you can guess how well that coup will be received by the sleazes backing up the Reiss family.

So far, there is no word on how Erwin’s plan will pan out, but it seems there is growing support for such a turn over. Not only are the military heads growing wary of the royalty, but the people are, as well. All it will take is a big push to topple their powerful hold, and Erwin isn’t known as a prodigious strategist for nothing.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

Do you think Attack on Titan‘s gang can pull off this lofty mission? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!