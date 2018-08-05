‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Reveals New Episode Titles

Attack on Titan is only a handful of episodes into season three, so there is plenty left to explore. With the ‘Uprising’ arc underway, the anime is ready to give fans a look into its lore, and a set of new episode titles are teasing what is to come.

And, as expected, manga readers are buzzing about the aptly named updates.

Recently, Japan’s version of TV Guide updated its listings for NHK to reveal the next episode titles of Attack on Titan. A total of four names were shared and can be read below:

Old Story

Trust

Answer Sin

As promised, the episodes will drop back-to-back over August. Old Story went live in Japan not long ago, leaving fans in the U.S. to await its international simulcast. “Trust” will air on August 13 before “Answer” follows on August 20. Finally, the month will close out with “Sin” on August 27.

Attack on Titan Season 3 The next four episode titles (Updated with Episode 6 title: Sin) Episode 3 – 昔話 (Old Story)

Episode 4 – 信頼 (Trust)

Episode 5 – 回答 (Answer)

Episode 6 – 罪 (Sin) (Episode 6 Title Sin = Chapter 62) pic.twitter.com/EZCtUxOEpm — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 4, 2018

For manga readers, the final title shared has a rather weighty history behind it. Hajime Isayama titled the 62nd chapter of Attack on Titan the same, and “Sin” had a lot to explain. Not only does the chapter reveal the Survey Corps were successful in overthrowing Paradis’ royal government, but it explained the dark history behind Eren’s Titan ability.

As it turns out, Eren is educated on his powers and their connection to his dad by Rod Reiss. Backed by Historia, the embattled ruler forces Eren into a series of flashbacks which force him to recall the night his father injected him with a Titan serum. The scenes reveal Eren was turned into a mindless Titan by the serum, and he ate his father as Grisha set himself before Eren as a target. Since Grisha had the power of the Attack Titan, Eren inherited the power after eating his dad, and it was that gift which had since helped the Survey Corps learn more about the Titans.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

Which of these episodes are you most excited for?