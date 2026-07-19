5 Years Ago, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Studio Released Its Most Unique Isekai & It Remains Unmatched

Anime has become a prime example of how different mediums can gain traction on a global scale over time, even if they previously weren’t considered to be influential or popular worldwide. With an increase in demand, there’s more and more anime being produced and a wider variety of studios popping up to create them for the masses. Some of the bigger studios recognized by the community include MAPPA, Studio Bones, and Ufotable, all producing recent hits that have made big waves among fans.

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One of the largest anime studios known for awesome animation and stellar plots is Madhouse. It has helped to create shows such as Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, and One-Punch Man, along with a slew of other fantastic anime series. While many of Madhouse’s greatest hits are well-known among anime fans, there are a handful that aren’t as widely recognized. This article explores some of Madhouse’s underrated anime series that you should add to your watch list in the near future.

What Is Sonny Boy About?

Sonny Boy is one of the more recent releases of Madhouse, and though it isn’t without flaws, it’s a great watch from Madhouse that stands out in an ever-increasing sea of battle shonen. It’s rare to see many anime in recent years that try to push the envelope regarding what works and what might be controversial among audiences for not following a traditional narrative, but Sonny Boy challenges tropes by focusing on the internal battles its characters face. If you’re interested in themes of survival, teamwork, personal growth, and loneliness, then Sonny Boy might be a good option for you.

The series is set around a group of high-school students who are transported to an alternate dimension without warning. They must band together to survive and try to find a way back to their home without suffering too much loss or setback. Sonny Boy offers a deep dive into the psychological workings of its characters, less plot-driven and far more worried about the character development that builds slowly throughout the series. It doesn’t hurt that the show offers a smooth animation style that makes watching it a treat.

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