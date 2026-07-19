3 Things to Know Before Solo Leveling’s Upcoming Movie

After making fans wait for more than a year, A-1 Pictures confirmed a Solo Leveling film, which will follow the events after the second season. The film was announced during this year’s Anime Expo when fans from all over the world were keeping up with updates on upcoming projects. The convention always grabs attention from anime fans as several exciting series and films share updates. The anime has already wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc in the latest season, but Jinwoo’s journey is far from over. He has yet to solve the mystery behind the system and the appearance of the Gates.

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The upcoming film will only set the stage for the mysteries to be unraveled, as the story will enter a crucial phase. Although the upcoming film has yet to confirm a release window or any details, manhwa and novel readers are already aware of what to expect next. Following the events that take place on Jeju Island, the story will continue to unravel the mystery about the world’s true history and the reason Jinwoo was granted such unparalleled powers through the system.

3) Solo Leveling‘s Film Announcement Was Leaked in 2025

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Last year in November 2025, Kadokawa and Aniplex announced a joint venture, Animec, which specializes in anime film distribution and promotion. The official website of Kadokawa shares details about the venture, and while the announcement isn’t directly related to Solo Leveling, the timing can’t be ignored, especially when rumors about a film have been circulating for months now.

The rumors about a film adaptation went viral when a report was circulated on social media. Many unofficial outlets shared the same and hyped fans over an upcoming film announcement, which gathered a bunch of mixed reactions. After months of silence from the animation studio, fans were left wondering whether the film would have a new story or pick up from where Season 2 left off.

2) The Film Will Begin With The Recruitment Arc

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

It’s been confirmed that the film will pick up from where the second season left off. Jinwoo has already become popular across the world after his feats in Jeju Island were broadcast. The fact that he is the strongest Hunter in Korea is also a known fact. Following the Jeju Island Arc, the story moves on to the Recruitment Arc, where Jinwoo is getting offers from Guilds all across the world to join them.

Since the Recruitment Arc is one of the shortest in the manhwa, we can also expect the film to adapt the Ahjin Guild and the Double Dungeon Arcs. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the film’s runtime and how many arcs it will adapt, we can at least expect it to set the stage for the final phase of the story.

1) Solo Leveling: Beyond The System Will Be Released in Theatres

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

It’s recently become more popular for anime series to release films that follow the main storyline. While the film’s release date is still unknown, we can expect it to hit the theatres across the globe. While it’s not officially confirmed, it’s reasonable to expect the film will also begin streaming on Crunchyroll a few months or at least after its premiere. The first two seasons of the anime stream exclusively on the platform, where we can expect more installments to drop as well.

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is being produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao piccoma, and Crunchyroll, and will feature animation production from A-1 Pictures. However, the actual production staff, potential returning voice cast, and more are still unconfirmed. That’s especially true for its potential release window or date. This upcoming film might not be hitting screens until late 2027, or 2028 at the earliest.

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