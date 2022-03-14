Attack on Titan Season 4 Amps Up Armin With Colossal New Art

Attack on Titan is readying Armin Arlert for his next Colossal Titan mission with a new sketch for the anime’s newest episode! The fourth and final season of the anime is reaching the end of its run in just a few episodes, and the stage for the final endgame has been set as an unlikely alliance has been formed by Eldians, Marleyeans, and even a few others in order to take on Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan power before the world is destroyed by the Rumbling. This has challenged the central cast in some major new ways, and this has been especially true for Armin.

As each of the characters come to terms with the fact that the world really is on the verge of destruction and mass genocide, they have been pushed to the brink in their own respective ways. Armin has had to face the fact that not only does he still feel inadequate compared to some of the leaders that have been prominent in the series’ past, but also has to now take on the former comrades who have to fight by his side. Highlighting this new struggle is a sketch from animation director Wei Qing Wang for Attack on Titan’s newest episode! Check it out below:

Attack on Titan Episode 85 is titled “Traitor” and the synopsis for it teases as such, “To save the world, Eren must be stopped. Those who decide to [stop him] are confronted by their former comrades. They fight with the desire to not let anyone else die.” The episode itself sees the former members of the Survey Corps deciding to move forward with their new plan of taking on Eren, but it would also mean that they are going against Eldia’s wishes. As it’s been pointed out by the Yeagerists, their island would be just fine and thus they are perfectly okay with Eren’s decision to destroy all of the threats to them.

Armin and the others have decided against this plan of action, and thus the episode teases that each of them will now not only have to face off against the Yeagerists, but eventually Eren himself in order to save the rest of the world from the Rumbling. It's the literal fate of the world riding on their shoulders, and thus fans will soon see whether or not Armin can handle all of this pressure.