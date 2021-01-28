McDonald's Shows Love to Attack on Titan Season 4 on Twitter

✖

Attack on Titan has been keeping feeds full since its fourth season went live last year. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the show as this new season will be the fourth and final. This means more netizens are holding to Attack on Titan than ever before, and it seems the fast-food giant McDonald's is no exception.

Over on Twitter, the chain made its love of Attack on Titan known with the most innocent of tweets. The brand's main page shared its anime taste after a Twitter user known as Falco Grice hit McDonald's up with a message. The netizen wanted to know how they could get the restaurant to notice them, and it seems their username was all it took.

hi! also, I like Falco. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 27, 2021

"Hi," McDonald's wrote back. "I like Falco."

Over on Twitter, the Attack on Titan fandom promptly geeked out over the message. It isn't everyday your friendly neighborhood fast-food chain shouts out an Eldian Warrior, but here we are. It turns out at least one social media coordinator for McDonald's is a weeb, and we could not be happier about that.

As for Falco, well - we are sure he would be happy about the love he's getting. The Eldian Warrior has been a bright spot in Marley since fans were first taken to the nation. His determined spirit has made Falco a favorite with Attack on Titan fans, and many are worried about the boy in light of Eren's ambush on the Marleyean military. Falco has never needed a hug so bad before, so maybe McDonald's can hook him up with a Happy Meal to make things better...?

What do you make of this funny call out? Which other anime would you recommend to McDonald's...?