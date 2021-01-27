Attack On Titan Cosplay Shows Off Armin's Current Look

✖

Since Attack On Titan's fourth season began, fans have been wondering when Armin Arlert, the current possessor of the power of the Colossal Titan, would return to the anime, and the latest episode has shown us his big comeback, with one fan perfectly capturing the look of one of the most popular members of the Survey Corps! With Armin's return, so to came the outrageous use of his power as the current Colossal, dealing a heavy blow to the nation of Marley and the unsuspecting citizens that found themselves left in the wake of the Survey Corps' member's explosive transformation!

Attack On Titan's fourth season has taken a decidedly different approach from the previous seasons, starting things off by exploring the nation of Marley and the Eldian soldiers that are vying to acquire some of the powers of the Nine Titans. The latest episodes have revisited some of the classic characters of the anime, as Eren and the Survey Corps' plans have begun to be unfurled, with the Attack Titan unleashing an assault upon Marley and even managing to absorb the powers of the War Hammer Titan! Armin's transformation into the Colossal Titan was a tragic one in the latest episode of the anime, with the soldier leaving mountains of dead bodies in his wake as he attempted to enact the plan of the Survey Corps!

Instagram Cosplayer Etsu_Cos shared this spot-on take on Armin's current look in the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime, wielding the power of the Colossal Titan following him ingesting his former friend in Bertholdt:

Though Armin didn't use the power of the Colossal Titan to wipe the nation of Marley off the map, he most assuredly was a big ace in the hole for the Survey Corps, creating a serious distraction that helped his comrades complete their mission it seems. Following the conclusion of season three, Armin has been thrust into the role of one of the leaders of the Survey Corps, looking to fill the void that was left by the death of their former leader, Erwin.

