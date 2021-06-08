New Attack on Titan Mural Thanks Fans for the Last 12 Years

✖

A new Attack on Titan mural is thanking fans for the last 12 years of publication in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine! Hajime Isayama officially brought Attack on Titan's manga run to an end earlier this Spring, and with it capped the series off at 139 chapters. This also brought the 12 year run of the series to an end overall, and it was a pretty emotional ending for fans and creator alike. Now with the final volume of the series hitting shelves in Japan in the coming days, the series is celebrating with a huge mural.

Taking over Shinjuku Station in Japan to celebrate the release of Attack on Titan's 34th and final volume of the series, the largest screen in Japan will be displaying a special message from the series' editorial staff thanking fans for their support for the past 12 years. This display will be running in Shinjuku for a week, and shows off some of the big Titans that made an appearance over the course of the massively popular series. You can get a tease of this new display below thanks to Bessatsu Shonen Magazine:

Attack on Titan's 34th and final volume of the series will be releasing on June 9th in Japan, but fans in the United States will be able to nab the final volume for themselves later this Fall. The final volume is a little more important, however, as it includes some additional material to the final chapter of the series. Hajime Isayama added extra pages to the final chapter as he was limited by the number of pages he could add for its original magazine release.

These extra pages further flesh out the final moments of the series, and now have many fans wondering if whether or not a sequel could potentially be on the way at a later date. But what do you think of this special display for Attack on Titan's final volume? What did you think of the series finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!