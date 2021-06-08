Attack on Titan Debuts Promo for Final Manga Volume

✖

Attack on Titan has debuted a new promo for its final volume releasing soon in Japan! While fans of the anime might have to wait until 2022 to see how it all comes to an end, series creator Hajime Isayama officially brought the run of the manga to an end earlier this Spring. This final chapter capped off the series with 139 chapters, and Isayama even went and added more material to that final chapter after its initial release in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Now fans will finally be able to own it all with the final volume's release.

The 34th and final volume of Attack on Titan will be releasing in Japan on June 9th, and to celebrate, the series has released a cool new promo hyping up the final events of the series. It stays away from the juiciest bits for fans hoping to avoid spoilers, but it does show off much of the Titan action of the series' final climax before it all comes to an end. You can check out the promo for the final volume of Attack on Titan below as spotted by @AttackOnFans on Twitter:

New PV of #AttackOnTitan volume 34 to be released on June 9th, 2021 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Nzyweds0u — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 4, 2021

For fans outside of Japan, Attack on Titan currently has 33 volumes available in English as released by Kodansha USA. The final volume's English release currently has a set release date of October 19th, and thankfully that means fans will be able to own the entire collection before the final episodes of the anime return in Winter 2022. Picking up from the massive midseason cliffhanger, the final episodes of the series still has to depict the huge war coming in the climax.

The best part of this final volume, however, is the additional material Hajime Isayama added to the final chapter that the creator could not include in the original release due to page restrictions in the magazine. These extra materials further flesh out the ideas in the final chapter, and clears up some of the questions fans had about the ending. But what did you think of Attack on Titan's ending? Will you be nabbing the final volume when you get a chance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!