Attack on Titan’s Final Movie Confirms U.S. Blu-ray Release Date With First Look

Attack on Titan’s grand finale has now confirmed it’s finally coming to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray as Crunchyroll has set a release date for its launch in the United States with the first look at what to expect. Attack on Titan might have ended its manga and anime run some time ago, but the franchise is going stronger than ever this year. With the original franchise celebrating some milestone anniversaries and even getting an official holiday in Japan, the franchise has been in the midst of a big comeback.

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As part of this comeback for the wider franchise, Crunchyroll is also getting in on the fun with its own new release planned too. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a feature film release that combines the events of the original two finale specials and offers updated visuals and even has a new scene not seen in the TV versions. Now this film has confirmed it’s coming to shelves with a new 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ SteelBook® combo pack on January 26th next year. Check out the first look images for it below.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ SteelBook® combo pack will be releasing on January 26, 2027, and will be available for purchase with the Crunchyroll Store and select retailers. This is an updated version of the two finale specials that originally aired on TV. It got an official release across theaters in Japan and even the United States and Canada last year, but it was a very limited occasion. It was definitely worth going out to see it for those who wanted to see more of the anime, however.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack saw director Yuichiro Hayashi oversee a re-edit of the original TV finale specials and added new cuts, and updated sequences for this more complete version of the finale. It even went further with an additional scene not seen with the original TV anime episodes, and acted as a sort of special epilogue that gave fans one last look at Eren and the others as they existed in a world outside of the bounds of their suffering. But there’s still even more on the way.

What’s Next for Attack on Titan?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Following the celebration of Attack on Titan Day earlier this Fall, it was officially announced that Studio MAPPA would be returning to the franchise for one more anime release. It’s not going to be as expansive as some fans might hope, however, as they will be animating the opening sequence for the upcoming release of the Attack on Titan 3 video game. The overall length and content of this opening has yet to be confirmed, but it’s an exciting return for the studio either way.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is getting an upgraded release for theaters in Japan as part of this holiday and anniversary celebration, but that doesn’t seem to be planned for international fans at this time. Until then, this Blu-ray release is going to be the ultimate way to check it all out when it hit shelves. Are you excited to jump back into the world of Attack on Titan? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!