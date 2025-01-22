Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Unleashes First English Dub Trailer

Play video

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is coming to North America. The compilation film is one that tore up the charts in Japan, taking over the big screen even though the outing is the final installments of the series. The Last Attack however did have some animation changes, along with a new post-credits scene, that gave fans more than enough reason to revisit the grand finale on the big screen. To hype the upcoming release in the West, Attack on Titan’s first, and perhaps last, movie has dropped a new trailer to highlight the English Dub that will play alongside the original Japanese iteration in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who need a refresher, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack combines the final two episodes of the anime adaptation into one giant outing. Hitting theaters with a runtime of over two hours, it makes sense that anime fans would run to theaters to check out the biggest battles of Attack on Titan on the big screen. Of course, when it comes to the original post-credits scene, this will be the first opportunity fans in the West get to check out the wild new take on Eren, Armin, and Mikasa. This new scene also gave the English voice actors for the trio one more chance to step into their roles.

MAPPA

The Last Attack Details

The movie will hit theaters on Monday, February 10th in North America. Alongside the new trailer, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures released a new synopsis for the film that gathers Attack on Titan’s biggest battles into one theatrical experience. Here’s what the companies had to say for the final charge of the Scout Regiment hitting theaters next month,

“Attack on Titan: The Last Attack brings together the last two episodes of the highly acclaimed anime series in a theatrical experience delivering the epic finale in a colossal-sized omnibus film. Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans. Their century of peace was shattered by an attack on their city that left a young child, Eren Jaeger, motherless and vowing revenge on the titans. Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren finds himself facing a deadly foe, and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows…”

The synopsis continues, “After venturing beyond the walls and separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the “Rumbling,” a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren’s former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?”

Attack on Titan Expands

Ironically enough, one of the biggest headlines that the anime franchise relates to a fan project dubbed Attack on Titan: Requiem. The fan studio known as Studio Eclypse took the opportunity to create an alternate ending to the series in the face of many fans believing the franchise ended on quite the controversial note. Creator Hajime Isayama and Studio MAPPA haven’t hinted at the franchise receiving a sequel but it’s clear that Attack on Titan’s legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

Want to see what future surprises are in store for the Scout Regiment? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Attack on Titan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release