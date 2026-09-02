Attack on Titan Just Got an Official Holiday With Big Announcements Coming Next Week

Attack on Titan is commemorating a major anniversary with an official holiday, and it’s planning to go all out for the occasion with some major teases coming next week. Attack on Titan remains one of the biggest franchises of all time even all these years after both Hajime Isayama’s manga and the anime had come to an end. It’s such a big deal that the franchise is still getting fun new events and releases for each of the characters, and it’s going all out with its biggest event yet. It has its own holiday now.

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As detailed on the anime’s official website, the Japan Anniversary Association has now recognized September 9th as “Attack on Titan Day.” Commemorating the anniversary of Hajime Isayama’s original manga making its debut with Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine on September 9, 2009, this holiday has gotten a special poster for the occasion with the tease of some news for the franchise coming on that day too. Check it out below.

Attack on Titan Day Confirmed for September 9th

Courtesy of Kodansha

Attack on Titan Day has been announced for September 9th in Japan, and the franchise has announced some big events for the day of to help celebrate the new holiday. It’s not only going to launch special exclusive merchandise in the region and offer some of its manga chapters for free with an app in Japan, but there’s something that will hopefully make a bigger impact as a special livestream event has been confirmed for the holiday too with news about the franchise’s future and to help just honor the new holiday in general.

A special Attack on Titan Day livestream will be taking place with Eren Yeager voice actor Yuki Kaji, Mikasa Ackerman voice actor Yui Ishikawa, and Connie Springer voice actor Hiro Shimono in attendance. It’s not quite clear what kind of announcements could be expected for the livestream, it’s been teased to be “delivering lots of information about ‘Attack on Titan’ on that day!” Which could be big if there are new anime projects for the franchise in the works.

Is Attack on Titan’s Anime Coming Back?

Courtesy of MAPPA

Attack on Titan‘s anime franchise came to an end with its final feature film release in 2024, and that seemed to be the true finale for the story overall. But despite the fact it’s ended sometime ago, studios involved with the franchise have been jumping at the chance to work with the series and its characters wherever possible. It seems like while an Attack on Titan anime return might not be the most possible considering that its story ended, it’s not entirely improbable given just how much interest there still is for it all.

Both WIT Studio and Studio MAPPA have shown interest in returning to the franchise with new visuals or projects for Attack on Titan, so it’s not totally outside of the realm of possibility that a remake or something along those likes could exist either. It’s certainly something to keep an eye out for when this holiday hits next week, so Attack on Titan fans should catch up with it all now streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll in the meantime.