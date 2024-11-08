Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s Post-Credits Scene Revealed

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is officially open for business in Japanese theaters. The compilation film takes the final episodes of the brutal anime series and slams them together in a battle worthy of the big screen. While, for the most part, the first Attack on Titan movie doesn’t feature all that much in the way of new material, MAPPA has been touting the idea that a new post-credits scene will be attached to the film. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s post-credits scene has been revealed thanks to those who headed out to the movie theaters and it might not be what you expected.

The post-credits scene in question does not hint at an Attack on Titan sequel or even take place in the same universe that Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment inhabit. According to early reports from social media users that saw the film, The Last Attack’s post-credits scene dives into the world of “Attack on School Castes“. The spin-off series re-imagined members of the Survey Corps as high school students, seeing them laying down their swords and maneuver gear for notebooks and pencils. In the post-credits scene, the Eren, Mikasa, and Armin of the Castes universe discuss the film for a brief amount of time, giving it a positive review before departing from the theater itself.

What is Attack on School Castes?

Attack on School Castes was created by Attack on Titan’s creator Hajie Isayama. Normally, they would appear at the end of the franchise’s manga volumes, portraying hilariously new takes on all the heroes and villains of the series. In the final volume of the manga, we are given this scene that has a hilarious back and forth between the three friends. If you can’t wait to see it play out in motion, here is the dialogue from the original final Attack on School Castes:

Mikasa: “I thought it was good. It was a really long story but all the foreshadowing paid off. The characters got a proper send-off too, so..”

Armin: Oh, makes sense, you don’t read fansites.”

Mikasa: I’m sorry sympathizer to the dark but your voice is too quiet for me to hear.”

Eren: “There were too many loose ends! I’d predicted the ending to this series over ten years ago, sorry to say.”

Armin: “It’s exactly what I thought it’d be! Didn’t you want them to subvert expectations, but you know, in a good way?”

Mikasa: “Oh come on, maybe they’re intentionally leaving things open-ended so we can bring our own interpretation to it. Or maybe it was just meant to be a simple ‘the end.’ Aren’t there times when it’s easier to relate to people with flaws? Every once in a while, at least?”

Armin: “How does that do anything to address all the questions and gripes I have? I’ve been waiting for this day for so long! For ten years now! Anyway Eren, what did you think?”

Eren: “I liked going to the movies with you two so I think that if they ever make a sequel, we should go see that together.”

An Attack on Titan Sequel?

It seems unlikely that we’ll see an Attack on Titan sequel in the future, as creator Hajime Isayama is living it up in his retirement. This hasn’t stopped him from finding ways to revisit his beloved universe as the manga artist recently released a story in Attack on Titan: Bad Boy. The short story focused on Captain Levi’s earlier years and was written and drawn by Isayama himself.

