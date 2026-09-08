Attack on Titan Returns With First Look at MAPPA’s New Anime Comeback

Attack on Titan is officially celebrating its new holiday, and with it has offered a cool first look at MAPPA’s return to the anime franchise coming in a way you wouldn’t expect. Attack on Titan continues to be one of the biggest franchises to ever come from Kodansha despite the fact that the manga and anime franchises both ended their stories earlier this year. It’s going to get even bigger from now on as it has been officially announced that Attack on Titan is going to get an actual holiday in Japan.

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Attack on Titan Day has been officially declared for September 9th in Japan, and things kicked off in a huge way with a special livestream showing off some big announcements coming in the future. This included the first look at MAPPA’s return to the franchise as they are now working on a special anime opening for the upcoming launch of the Attack on Titan 3 video game release. Check out the special poster released for the occasion below.

MAPPA Returns for New Attack on Titan Anime Release

Courtesy of Kodansha / Koei Tecmo / MAPPA

As part of MAPPA’s special 15th anniversary event earlier this Spring, it was revealed that they still have plenty of plans for the Attack on Titan franchise. With Koei Tecmo returning for Attack on Titan 3 (which will be completing the saga in video game form), it was revealed that MAPPA would be contributing a brand new anime opening for the game. Now the first look has been revealed with this special poster released for the holiday, and this makes this next game release the biggest in its trilogy yet thanks to this official return for MAPPA.

This is a cool new look for Attack on Titan as it allows the team at MAPPA to work with earlier versions of the characters than they were able to before. Picking up for the franchise with the final seasons of the series following the end of the third season, MAPPA took the reins from WIT Studio (that had provided the first three seasons), MAPPA was the one that ultimately brought the anime to its end point. And now they’re usually the studio that fans think of first when it comes to the anime releases.

What’s Next for Attack on Titan?

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Attack on Titan Day also revealed some cool events and exclusives that will unfortunately be exclusive to Japan at this time. The final two movie experiences are returning to theaters with upgraded 4DX and Screen X versions, but it’s yet to be announced whether or not international fans will get to see the same. What worldwide fans can enjoy from afar, however, is a new official YouTube account that the franchise has kicked off the holiday. You can check out its special video intro above.

Attack on Titan is one of the biggest action franchises of the 2010s and early 2020s, so it’s highly likely that we’ll see even more of the anime in the future. It might be hard to do considering that its story is pretty much as done as it can get, but MAPPA returning for new anime openings and opportunities like this coming one is certainly a good sign moving forward. It’s clear that everyone involved is interested in keeping it all going in some form.