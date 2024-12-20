Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Reveals Its Release Date (But There’s a Catch)

A compilation movie, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, will soon the U.S. theatres. The movie was announced in August 2024 as a compilation of Parts 3 and 4 of the final season. MAPPA took over the anime after the third season when WIT Studio decided they couldn’t commit to the short schedule. Despite the initial skepticism from fans, the fourth season was well-received and could even be considered the best in the entire show. Even after changing studios, Hiroshi Seko kept his role as the head writer for both the final season and The Last Attack movie. The manga had a controversial end in 2021, but with only slight alterations and amazing animation, the final season touched the hearts of many.

The latest movie hit the Japanese theatres on November 8th, 2024, with staggering box office earnings. It also features an exciting post-credit scene exclusive to the movie. And now, it’s almost time for global fans to experience this masterpiece on the big screen. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will hit the screens in the U.S. and Canada for one day only, on February 10th, 2025. Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release this film as a one-day event worldwide. Crunchyroll made the announcement, which also revealed the release dates in different territories.

Apart from the U.S. and Canada, the Attack on Titan film will be released in several territories. You can check out the release dates below:

February 6: Australia, New Zealand

February 10: United States, Canada

February 12: Finland, Poland

February 13: Spain

February 20: Denmark, The Netherlands

February 21: Norway, Sweden

February 25: Germany

February 26: United Kingdom, Ireland

March 1: France

March 3: Italy

The film will only be available for one day across the globe. So, make sure to check the tickets in your local theatres to avoid missing out on this amazing experience.

What Is Attack on Titan: The Last Attack About?

Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, the movie compiles the final two special episodes of the Attack on Titan anime. As Eren’s actions threaten humanity’s future, his friends and former enemies form an alliance to stop the Rumbling. The Rumbling involves more than 500,000 Colossal Titans hidden within the three walls of Paradis Island: Wall Maria, Wall Rose, and Wall Sheena. Eren summons them using the powers of the Founding Titan to stomp on humanity outside of Paradis Island.

The Titans, with their enormous size and heat, destroy everything in their path. As the world faces this cataclysmic threat, Armin, Mikasa, and the remaining members of the Scout Regiment ally themselves with the survivors of the Marleyan military, including Reiner Braun. However, amid his genocidal rampage, Eren struggles with his own internal turmoil for being the reason behind countless deaths. Still, he pushes ahead, believing it’s the only way to save his friends and Eldians. The battle claims the lives of about 80 percent of humanity’s population. Mikasa resolves to save the world, but she has to pay a hefty price.

