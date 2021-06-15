Avatar: Braving the Elements Trailer Released

✖

Nickelodeon has released a new trailer for Avatar: Braving the Elements. Distributed by iHeartRadio, Avatar: Braving the Elements is the official companion podcast for Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Janet Varney (the voice of Korra in The Legend of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender) host the weekly podcast covering all things related to the growing Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. The podcast is a co-production of Nickelodeon and iHeartRadio and will be available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast services when it launches with its first episode later this month.

This season, Varney and Basco are joined by guests including Jack De Sena (the voice of Sokka), Jennie Kwan (the voice of Suki), Kevin Michael Richardson (the voice of Tyro), fighting instructor and consultant Sifu Kisu, and original creators and executive producers Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Additional guest stars are still to be announced.

In Avatar: Braving the Elements, Varney and Dante Basco re-watch and recap every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, breaking down key themes, notable battles, and behind-the-scenes trivia. Special guests from cast members to producers join them to explore elements of the Avatar universe, including the story's origin and how Avatar: The Last Airbender came to life.

"It’s very rare to get to work on something that is so deeply rewarding, rich, and ongoing as the Avatar-verse," Varney said when Nickelodeon announced the podcast. "I am so excited to be doing this new podcast with my wonderful friend Dante Basco where we’re going to be talking about all things Avatar-verse, starting with Season 1 of the Last Airbender, episode 1. We can’t wait to have everybody listen. It’s going to be a really fun ride."

Basco added, "For years, Avatar has been such a significant part of my career. It’s so special to go back and relive our stories and memories from this project as Janet and I explore the universe together. I’m looking forward to fans joining me on this journey as we uncover things we might have missed the first time around."

What do you think of the Avatar: Braving the Elements trailer? Are you looking forward to listening? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Avatar: Braving the Elements debuts on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more on June 22nd.