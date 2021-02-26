Avatar's Next Series Needs to Explore a Big Zuko Mystery

✖

Fans were blown away earlier this week when it was announced that not only would the world of Avatar The Last Airbender be making a comeback, but an entire studio was being created to put together new projects for Paramount's new streaming platform and there is one definitive story that could definitely use an animated adaptation. Avatar The Search was a three installment comic book series exploring the world of the prince of the Fire Nation following the events of the initial Airbender series, diving into a big mystery that remained unsolved when the adventures of Aang and the gang came to a close.

Released by the publisher Dark Horse Comics, the mini-series explored Zuko's search for his mother, coming to grips with the past events of the series that introduced the Fire Nation to fans, while also giving a platform for some big returns such as Aang, Katara, Sokka, and even the prince's terrifying sister Azula. What fans might not know, is that the comic book story was originally pitched to Nickelodeon as a ninety-minute animated film, but was initially turned down, so there is definitely reason to believe that The Last Airbender's co-creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, might want to take another swing at it based on recent events.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Without going into spoilers, this sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender does have big implications for the future of the series, taking place in between the conclusion of the original series and the beginning of its sequel, The Legend of Korra. Needless to say, this is definitely a fan favorite series when it comes to ancillary tales of the world of Aang and Korra.

There is plenty of material that has been created outside of the two television series that can be explored, as various graphic novels and novels have been written to expand on the world of Avatar. With characters highlighted such as Kyoshi the previous Avatar, Toph the metal bender, and a sequel series that explored Korra and Sato in the spirit world, it will be interesting to see if any of these stories are adapted or if we are given entirely new lore with Avatar Studios.

What do you think of the idea of bringing The Search to life as Avatar Studios' first big project? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.