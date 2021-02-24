Avatar The Last Airbender Fans Can't Handle The Franchise's Return
Avatar the Last Airbender fans were blown away earlier when Paramount announced that not only was the world going to be further explored with a new animated movie, but that also "Avatar Studios" was being created to better flesh out the world of Aang, Korra, and their bending friends over the generations, and said fans weren't shy about letting their feelings known via social media. With Netflix's live-action production still in the works, it's clear that bending fans are going to be "eating well" in the years ahead as the world of the Avatar is expanded into the future thanks to Paramount.
What do you think of this insane bombshell? What stories do you hope will be told by this new movie and perspective series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.
Avatar Fans Are Feeling It
#Avatar stans how we feeling today?!? pic.twitter.com/H2V97mecCz— Trandon from SNF | Stream WandaVision on Disney+ ✨ (@trandonfromsnf) February 24, 2021
It's A Big Deal
NEW ANIMATED AVATAR MOVIE pic.twitter.com/kKEvyBAKoR— alexis ༄ (@korrasupremacy) February 24, 2021
It's A Day Of Celebration
ANIMATED FILM ?? SET IN THE AVATAR UNIVERSE ???????? HELL YEAHHHHHHHHH— #d⛓ (@d2ior) February 24, 2021
They're BACK
AVATAR IS BACK— dana is no longer sleeping (@ghostinxss) February 24, 2021
Not Wrong
nickelodeon knows that the avatar universe is essentially the best thing they’ve ever released— #d⛓ (@d2ior) February 24, 2021
Fans Can Dream
Now watch the new Avatar movie be them finding Zuko’s mother— jupiter (@sohosultry) February 24, 2021
It's Go Time
THEATRICAL AVATAR MOVIE??? AND ITS NOT LIVE-ACTION??? OH MY GOD LETS FUCKING GO I LOVE YOU NICKELODEON— hani ❄️ (@gromfrights) February 24, 2021
Will We Get A Full Cycle?
GIVE US THE COMPLETED AVATAR CYCLE I WANT EARTH AND FIRE— 𝔧𝔢𝔰𝔰 ✿ (@naiadqueen) February 24, 2021
The ACU?
AVATAR CINEMATIC UNIVERSE ARE U KIDDING TO ME RN????— leer 🐼 (@birgonce) February 24, 2021