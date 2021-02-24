Avatar The Last Airbender Fans Can't Handle The Franchise's Return

Avatar the Last Airbender fans were blown away earlier when Paramount announced that not only was the world going to be further explored with a new animated movie, but that also "Avatar Studios" was being created to better flesh out the world of Aang, Korra, and their bending friends over the generations, and said fans weren't shy about letting their feelings known via social media. With Netflix's live-action production still in the works, it's clear that bending fans are going to be "eating well" in the years ahead as the world of the Avatar is expanded into the future thanks to Paramount.

(Photo: Paramount)

What do you think of this insane bombshell? What stories do you hope will be told by this new movie and perspective series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.