Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes With Perfect Score After Finale

Avatar: Seven Havens has officially wrapped up its debut season with Paramount+, and the series has been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare perfect score among critics. Avatar: Seven Havens made its long awaited debut earlier this month, and it takes the extended Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise forward hundreds of years after the events of The Legend of Korra. And the first season of the series has been a major hit with fans and critics alike for its episodes so far.

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Avatar: Seven Havens was already starting out on the right foot as it initially made a rare perfect score of 100% debut with Rotten Tomatoes. But with the final episodes of the first season debuting this weeknd with Paramount+, Rotten Tomatoes has now confirmed that the animated series has been Certified Fresh with that same perfect 100% score according to 21 critic reviews thus far. It’s an impressive return for the animated franchise for sure.

Avatar: Seven Havens Ends Season 1 as 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Courtesy of Paramount+

Avatar: Seven Havens Book One runs for 13 episodes overall, and they are now all streaming with Paramount+. Book Two has been confirmed to be on the way with another wave of 13 episodes, but has yet to confirm its own release date or window as of this time. The animated series has been a big return hit for Avatar Studios thus far as the sequel expanding on this wider universe has already been confirmed for two more seasons. Much like its predecessors, Avatar: Seven Havens will run for at least four seasons in total.

Avatar: Seven Havens executive producer Sehaj Sethji previously confirmed to ComicBook that Seasons 3 and 4 of the animated series are now in the midst of production with voice stars Saheli Khan (who voices Pavi) and Aishu Devan (who voices Nisha) already reading scripts and recording lines for what’s to come. Which is a good sign for the future of the animated series as it likely won’t be too long of a wait before each new season of the series hits. Especially if it wants to keep up this hot streak on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s Next for Avatar Studios?

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Avatar: Seven Havens is one of the only new projects that Avatar Studios now has in various levels of production. Franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have revealed the studio is now working on a new spinoff prequel series all about Kuruk, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos. A release window or date has yet to be revealed for this new series, but it’s a promising further expansion of the wider Avatar Studios world as fans are hoping to see more than ever.

“When Brian [Konietzko] and I came to start Avatar Studios, since we were developing multiple things at once, we were very conscious of making sure each project felt different in genre and tone style and everything,” DiMartino explained to ComicBook in how the two of them decide which projects to pursue with full series. It seems like if the idea seems like it’ll make for a different series than seen before, it’s ripe for the exploring.

How did you feel about Avatar: Seven Havens‘ debut season? Do you think it deserves this perfect score? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!