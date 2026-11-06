3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Avatar: Seven Havens

The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise keeps expanding as the latest animated series was released after 12 years to explore the exceptional worldbuilding and the captivating characters. After its exciting announcement in 2025, Avatar: Seven Havens premiered in October this year and reached its conclusion in the same month. The series released batches of three to four episodes every Friday starting from October 9th. The first season wrapped up in Episode 13 before confirming that the animation series will return with a brand new season. The story this time centers around twin Earthbender sisters, Pavi and Nisha, as they navigate a world where the Avatar is feared among the masses rather than being treated as a savior.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Paramount has officially confirmed that the series will have four seasons, the next season hasn’t shared any updates so far. It’s only been a week since the first season wrapped up, which means fans will have to wait at least a few months, or even longer, to get updates on Season 2. However, while you wait for the series to return, there are plenty of exciting anime shows set in unique worlds that can keep you busy in the meantime. If you’re looking for stories centering around mystery and magical adventure, these three will be perfect for you.

3) Heavenly Delusion

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Heavenly Delusion is one of the wildest and darkest anime of the 2020s, but it never gained the attention it deserved. Similar to Seven Havens, it’s set in a post-apocalyptic world as the protagonists navigate through the dangers in order to reach a place called Heaven. This sci-fi mystery takes place 15 years after a massive disaster struck human civilization, and now dangerous man-eating monsters roam around the land. As humanity is on the brink of collapse, an isolated facility shelters children and keeps them away from potential harm. The anime, produced by Production I.G., received acclaim right after its debut but was never confirmed for a second season. Maru and Kiruko are two young survivors who wish to live in a peaceful world, but as their search for Heaven continues, the story unfolds their past burdens and secrets as they try to find a better place in the broken world.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

There are hardly any anime series that can come close to the exceptional worldbuilding, layers of mysteries, and complex characters like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The story is not only popular for its incredible story, but also for having one of the most satisfying endings in Shonen history. Fans of Avatar: Seven Havens will love this anime as it focuses on siblings’ bond while also dealing with the cost that comes with power. The 64-episode-long series follows the tale of two brothers who embark on a journey to search for the legendary Philosopher’s Stone and reclaim what they lost. However, amid their search, they get entangled in the centuries-long scheme that has been taking place in their country, as everything seems to be connected to the dark truth behind the legendary object. While the manga received an anime adaptation in 2003, it severely deviated from the original manga, but this reboot saved the franchise.

1) Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit

Image Courtesy of Production I.G

Hardly any anime fan these days even remembers or talks about this forgotten masterpiece. The story spans across 26 episodes, following the themes of survival and redemption as a young woman decides to save the life of a prince. Much like Seven Havens, this underrated anime features the same grounded, martial-arts fight choreography, powers related to the spiritual realm, and heavy moral dilemmas as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Set in a land that resembles medieval Japan while also incorporating Chinese and Mongolian culture, the story follows the journey of Balsa, who saves a young prince, Chagum, from an assassination attempt. She later accepts the request of Chagum’s mother to save his life after learning that the boy’s father, the Emperor, is targeting him. As the duo’s journey continues, the truth behind Chagum’s identity and the prophecy that threatens the entire kingdom comes to light.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that shares similar vibes to Avatar: Seven Havens? Let us know in the comments below.