Avatar: The Last Airbender: Toph Actress Reacts to Netflix's First Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the cusp of a new era. Netflix has finally revealed its first trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the project has plenty riding on it. Following Hollywood's failed attempt to tackle the IP, Netflix has left fans as excited as they are cautious about this new adaptation. And now, the voice actress who first brought Toph Beifong to life is reacting to the trailer.

The reaction went live the other day courtesy of Michaela Jill Murphy over on YouTube. The actress, who is known better as Jessie Flowers in the voice acting industry, is rather active over on the site. As such, Murphy decided to do a live reaction to Netflix's trailer when it dropped, and now you can see what Murphy thinks of the teaser herself.

And yes, we do get a delicious reference to the original live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender movie. It is hardly a secret at this point, but the movie was lambasted by just about everyone. So no, it isn't surprising Murphy has strong feelings about the film to boot.

As for this new adaptation, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will be going live on February 22, 2024. The eight-episode launch will cover Book One of Avatar: The Last Airbender, so Toph Beifong will not play into this release. Aang and his friends will be too busy running from Zuko to entertain the Earth Kingdom. But if this live-action adaptation goes well, hopefully Netflix is able to bring Toph into the world of live action film.

If you are not familiar with the original Avatar franchise, the series is streaming on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. For more information on the hit animated series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After a lapse of 100 years, the Avatar-spiritual master of the elements-has returned. And just in the nick of time. The Four Nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) have become unbalanced. The Fire Nation wants to rule the world, and its first conquest will be the Northern Water Tribe. It's up to a 12-year-old boy Airbender named Aang to find a way to stop it."

