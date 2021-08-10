Netflix's Avatar: How Kiawentiio Tarbell Might Look as Katara

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender has had a big year so far, with the announcement that the franchise would be making a return thanks to a new studio being created by Paramount Studios to produce new series and movies exploring the universe of Aang and Korra. However, there also is the live-action series that is set to arrive on Netflix in the future, with a new casting call seemingly being revealed on social media that gave us the actors for Aang, Korra, Katara, and Prince Zuko, as one fan has created art that imagines what Kiawentiio Tarbell would look like as the water bender Katara.

The rumored casting for the upcoming live-action Netflix series includes 11-year-old Gordon Cormier (who has had roles in Netflix’s Lost in Space and Paramount+’s The Stand) will playing Aang the titular Avatar, 14-year-old Kiawentiio Tarbell (Netflix's Anne with an E) will be Katara the Water Bender, 19-year-old Ian Ousley (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Apple TV+’s Physical) has been cast as Katara's brother Sokka, and 20-year-old Dallas Liu (Hulu’s PEN15 and Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) has been set as Zuko, prince of the Fire Nation. While this has yet to be confirmed by Netflix itself, it will be interesting to see future developments when it comes to this live-action production.

Reddit Artist Moring_Pancakes imagined what Kiawentiio Tarbell would look like as Katara, should she in fact be the one who has been chosen to portray the fan-favorite character in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender which will be premiering on Netflix in the future:

As fans of Aang and the gang know, this upcoming production wouldn't be the first time that we've seen the world of bending brought to life with a live-action production, as M. Night Shyamalan had taken a crack at the beloved franchise with a feature-length film that was quite controversial. While there have been no reports about what the upcoming productions from Avatar Studios will be, it's clear that Aang and his friends are going to be busy in the future, and so will bending fans.

What do you think of this take on the potential live-action Katara? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.