Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shines With Katara's Fire Nation Makeover

One Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is truly shining with Katara's Fire Nation makeover! In the third season of the Nickelodeon original animated series, Aang and the rest of the gaang made their way into the Fire Nation as Aang needed to master Fire Bending. While in enemy territory, the gaang briefly got some major makeovers and new identities in order to sneak their way through without raising any major suspicion. Some of these makeovers were far more effective than the others, and some are seen much better than the others in the years since.

Towards the top of the chain of these makeovers is Katara's new fiery look for the Fire Nation. Although she also takes on a far more hilarious identity before the series comes to an end, this final look took Katara into a more serious route along with the rest of the Gaang in the final season. Now this Katara makeover is shining once more through some awesome mind bending cosplay from artist @cutiepiesensei on Instagram! Check it out below:

Avatar: The Last Airbender might have been a huge hit with fans back then, but it's currently experiencing an even bigger second life thanks to successful streaming releases on platforms such as Netflix and Paramount+. Interest has been renewed so much, in fact, that Nickelodeon is now planning to expand the Avatar universe with new feature films and TV series exploring new stories and characters. Avatar: The Last Airbender will even be launching its own official companion podcast later this Summer, and that's described as such:

"Enter the amazing world of Avatar through the official companion podcast from Nickelodeon. Join hosts Janet Varney (the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko) each week as they re-watch every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and break down key themes, notable battles, and behind-the-scenes trivia. Special guests from cast members to producers join them to explore elements of the Avatarverse, including the origins of the story and how Avatar was brought to life."

But what do you think? Where does Katara rank among your favorite characters in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe? How did you like Katara's makeover for the final season of the series? Would you like to see her in action again someday? Let us know all your thoughts on Katara and everything Avatar: The Last Airbender in the comments!