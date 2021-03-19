Nickelodeon Planning Multiple Avatar Television Series And Movies

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender fans were shocked earlier this year when it was announced that a new studio was being created to devote itself entirely to the world of Aang, Korra, and their fellow benders, and it seems as if Nickelodeon is going to dive deep into the lore as multiple television and movie projects are in the works. With the co-creators of the original series, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, leaving the live-action Netflix series and joining Avatar Studios, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the bending world.

Nickelodeon's President, Brian Robbins, went into detail about the upcoming works of Avatar Studios, mentioning that both DiMartino and Konietzko are hard at work in creating new stories for the fan-favorite world:

“We are in the early stages of developing and exploring what we are calling an entire Avatar Airbender universe. Mike and Bryan are hard at work, and I think that universe will encompass definitely a theatrical film, animation, certainly multiple TV series, and probably multiple films. I think we will be ready very soon to tell the world what is coming first but we are not there yet because we’re in early stages of creative development.”

With the co-creators of Avatar The Last Airbender leaving Netflix's live-action series due to "creative differences", the status of that adaptation is up in the air, though the streaming service has mentioned that the television show is still being developed at this point. On top of this adaptation, the streaming platform is also working on live-action adaptations for other animated series such as One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

Though details about the stories of the upcoming projects by Nickelodeon are anyone's guess at this point, there is plenty of material to draw from as both the stories for Aang and Korra were continued via graphic novels and other stories. One of the biggest was "The Search", a graphic novel series printed by Dark Horse Comics that followed Zuko after the final events of the animated series attempting to find the location of his mother while also coming to grips with his dysfunctional family.

What do you want to see from the new projects from Avatar Studios? What was your favorite story that took place outside of the animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.

Via Deadline