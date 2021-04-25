Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings Katara's Most Hilarious Makeover to Life

✖

One genius Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay has brought Katara's most hilarious makeover to life! Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up to expand into a whole new universe of feature films and television projects, and this has become possible due to all of the new fervor surrounding the series and its The Legend of Korra sequel's streaming releases through services like Netflix and Paramount+. These re-releases have allowed fans old and new to enjoy the original animated series all over again, and has really highlighted some of the hidden gem moments from those original runs.

While not the biggest episode in the series overall, the third season's "The Headband," featured a new take on Aang as he attended a Fire Nation school. When he got in trouble, Sokka and Katara hilariously posed as his parents, Wang Fire and Sapphire Fire. Now artist @leiracosplays has brought Katara's most hilarious makeover back to the spotlight with a spot-on Sapphire Fire cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Avatar: The Last Airbender's third season was a monumental one for the series as it not only brought that original run to an end, but ended the character journeys for many of the fan favorites in that series. Thankfully, there's a chance we'll either see new stories featuring this original crew or new characters altogether with the upcoming expanded universe based on the franchise. Not only is there a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix, but Nickelodeon has announced their own plans to continue the Avatar: The Last Airbender with an entire expanded universe of new feature films and shows.

Forming the new Avatar Studios together with original co-creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko (who notably left the production of the Netflix series the year before), this new expanded universe has yet to reveal what kinds of characters or stories will be explored with these new projects but Nickelodeon has confirmed their plans for multiple projects based in this universe. But because it's still so early, the nature of these projects has yet to be revealed either.

What kind of stories do you want to see from Avatar: The Last Airbender's new expanded universe? Would you want to see Aang and the Gaang in a future series or movie someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!