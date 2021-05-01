Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Takes a Beach Day With Azula

✖

One Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is ready to take a beach day with some awesome Azula cosplay! Avatar: The Last Airbender has become one of the most notable animated franchises of all time, and recent years have seen it only grow in recognition thanks to fans being able to either rediscover or watch the series for the first time with streaming releases on services such as Paramount+ and Netflix. Adding to its longevity has been the balance between character growth, action, and humor, and there's no better example of this than the animated series' third season.

Although the third season was the most overall intense, and was meant to bring the entire series to a close, some of its standout episodes were actually reprieves from the main story that allowed the characters to change and grow in smaller moments. This was even true for Azula, who shined in a whole new way through the beach episode. This came with a fun makeover for the foe as well, a makeover brought to life awesomely by artist @minakess on Instagram! Check it out below:

This Ember Island forced vacation episode, aptly titled "The Beach," balanced out an intense chase for Aang and the others with a much smaller and more intimate look at Azula and her group. Because while the three friends had ended up forming this team to help Azula, this was one of the few times where Azula was allowed to show a much more vulnerable side to herself given the pressures of her rank and duty.

It's smaller episodes and moments like these that have stuck with fans the most despite all of the stellar action throughout the rest of the series. Now the franchise is heading into a whole new era as Nickelodeon has announced plans for a huge extended universe of new animated feature films and shows, and with that much time dedicated to fleshing out its world, let's hope that there's just as much time spent with the smaller moments too!

But what do you think? Where does "The Beach" rank among your favorite episodes in Avatar: The Last Airbender? Where does Azula rank on your list of favorite characters overall? Would you want to see Azula return for a new adventure someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything Avatar: The Last Airbender in the comments!