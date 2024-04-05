Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Perfectly Water Bends With Katara

Avatar: The Last AIrbender's success on Netflix has not just given it a second season, but an upcoming third as well. In recent news, showrunner Albert Kim has exited the series, but the live-action adaptation will receive two new showrunners in Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani. As bending fans wait to see the return of the live-action Aang and his friends, one cosplayer has discovered the perfect way to not just bring Katara to life, but incorporate ice skating into creating a real-life version of water bending.

The Netflix live-action series isn't the only place where fans can expect to see some serious bending in the future. Avatar Studios is currently working on a trilogy of films that will revisit the bending universe of the original animated series, with the first set to arrive next October 2025. Focusing on a story from Aang and his friends' adult years, perhaps the upcoming animated movie will focus on how Katara and Aang start a family and cement their relationship. For those not wanting to wait for either the live-action adaptation's return or the Paramount animated film, a new novel focusing on Avatar Roku is set to arrive this summer in The Reckoning of Roku.

A Water Bender Like No Other

Much like Aang becoming a world class air bender and Toph becoming one of the world's greatest Earth benders, so to did Katara become one of the greatest water benders to ever live. During her adventures in the original animated series, the sister of Sokka was able to even learn how to bend the blood in a target's body. While this power was a great one, she would ultimately be unable to handle the power that found its way to her doorstep.

A major selling point of bending was the Avatar series figuring out unique ways to harness the elements, often resulting in moves and techniques that viewers didn't see coming. While the live-action rendition had mixed reviews from fans of the original series, the bending itself was able to do justice to the source material. Considering how much more bending will be a part of seasons two and three, this is a good sign for the future of the series.

