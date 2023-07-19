Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Getting Its Own Mattel Collection

San Diego Comic-Con is only a few days from hitting North America, and with the comic convention come exclusives. With the toy producers at Mattel attending the event, there is a special surprise for those attending the convention that are fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Taking fans back to the initial moment where Sokka and Katara ran into the Avatar of that era, Aang, Mattel’s new toy line re-imagines the scene as looking far different from how animation fans experienced it in the original series.

Following the conclusion of The Legend of Korra, many bending fans believed that the universe wouldn’t continue via the animated format. While the series would release a handful of comic books and novels to help explore the universe, new television series and/or feature-length films were seen by many as impossible. Luckily, the fandom surrounding the Avatar simply would not give up, leading to Paramount creating “Avatar Studios”. The new animation house is currently working on the first of a trilogy of films, and will potentially create new series that bring fans back to the world of bending. On top of this new production, Netflix has already given fans a first look at the upcoming live-action adaptation that will hit the streaming service next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: The Last Mattel Bender

Here’s how Mattel describes the set that will be sold at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, “Our stunning set recreates the moment when siblings Katara and Sokka find a boy frozen in an iceberg. When they release him, they learn he is Aang, the last Airbender, and the lost Avatar – but this also emits a power burst seen miles away, setting up the brilliant saga. This set includes three figures: Katara and Sokka in their winter gear and a blue Aang suspended in a sculpted iceberg blister. The package also features a customizable viewing option.”

https://twitter.com/AvatarNews_/status/1681018478978027520

The first feature-length film of the animated series will arrive on October 10th, 2025, and will see Aang and his friends in their adult years, taking place following the conclusion of the original series and before The Legend of Korra. Considering how many years have been unexplored in the series’ history, Avatar fans are sure to hit theaters when it comes to seeing Aang and company make a comeback. With the original creators of the series hopping on board this movie, fans are beyond hyped for the franchise’s return.