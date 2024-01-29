Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Special Katara Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series will be making its debut with Netflix next month, and the streamer is getting ready for the new series with a special teaser highlighting Katara full of new footage! Avatar: The Last Airbender is having its second go at a live-action adaptation with a brand new series seeking to avoid all of the pitfalls from that first movie, and it's leading the way with a core cast bringing Aang's Gaang to life. With the series finally premiering next month, it won't be too much longer before we get to see it all in action.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is kicking off its promotional hype train in full as the series' premiere rapidly approaches, and with it has kicked off a new string of special promos highlighting the core members of the cast stacked with lots of footage not seen in other promotional materials. Following a first teaser showing more of Gordon Cormier's Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender has shared a new teaser highlighting Kiawentiio's Katara and some of her standout moments. You can check it out in action below.

For her tribe, for the world and for herself – this waterbender is ready to take on any challenge. 🌊 Meet Katara in AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER. pic.twitter.com/pH8L18MAO2 — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) January 29, 2024

When to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender 2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its debut with Netflix on February 22nd. Running for eight episodes, Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

