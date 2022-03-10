Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares New Details About the Elemental Nations

Avatar: The Last Airbender is often considered to be one of the greatest animated series of all time and with good reason! The series that originally landed in 2005 helped introduce heartfelt characters in a world wherein the elements themselves could be bent, with the franchise set to receive a live-action series via Netflix and Paramount currently working on animated projects that will return to the world of Aang and Korra in any new film and television projects.

When the Nickelodeon series first premiered in 2005, we were introduced to a number of nations such as the Fire Nation, Earth Kingdom, and Water Tribe. With the Airbender Clan being lost to the world but leaving the Avatar known as Aang, the bender joined the likes of Katara and Sokka in a bid to stop the progression of the Fire Nation and the evil Lord Ozai from taking over the world. The Role-Playing Game, Avatar Legends, has helped to further explore new mysteries within the world, while also being one of the biggest Kickstarter initiatives in recent history, raising millions of dollars last year and giving fans of the bending world a new opportunity to re-enter the adventure.

In the board game that once again dives into the world of bending, major locales within the Nickelodeon franchise were finally revealed, giving fans of the series a better idea of the different nations and the places that they called home:

Northern Water Tribe Capital – Agna Qel’A

Fire Nation Capital – Hari Bulkan

Southern Water Tribe Capital – Wolf Cove

While Netflix’s live-action series is currently underway, revealing the core cast of stars that will be bringing the franchise to the world of live-action, Paramount’s Avatar Studios has kept the details of its future projects close to the chest. While there have certainly been details regarding the animation style that will be used in the return to the world of bending, with CG animation being touted for the upcoming projects, the studio has yet to reveal what stories these upcoming works will explore.

