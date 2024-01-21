Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Exec Promises More Azula in Live-Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be coming to Netflix with a new live-action series adaptation next month, and the showrunner behind it all is promising there will be even more Azula than seen in the first season of the original animated series! This new live-action take on the Nickelodeon animated series will be making some big changes to how the story plays out as it not only will feature fewer episodes, but it also will be competing with a previous live-action attempt of the franchise released years before. But as the new series fast approaches, the new additions to the series will be made with the benefit of retrospect.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will be adapting Book One of the original animated series that showcased how Aang eventually started on his journey to fighting against the Fire Nation in full, and showrunner Albert Kim opened up about some of the changes the new series is making with the benefit of looking back at how the original series progressed. And Kim noted that because she plays a big role in later seasons, the team behind it all was able to further flesh out Azula's role in the debut season.

(Photo: Netflix)

More Azula in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Speaking with SFX Magazine, Albert Kim noted how they expanded Azula's role in the series because the writing team "had the advantage of knowing a lot of things that are ahead" in the original story. "We play to that," Kim continued. "We know how big a character Azula becomes in the series, so we had the benefit of hindsight in fleshing out her character and being able to tell a story with her in it in season 1." While playing coy about these new additions, it seems like important characters will get their due in the live-action series much earlier than expected.

It won't be too long to see how the new Azula scenes will be worked into Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series will be premiering around the world on Netflix starting on February 22nd. Elizabeth Yu will be bringing Azula to life alongside a main cast including the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and more.

What are you hoping to see from Azula in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – GamesRadar