Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Drops New Character Posters

Avatar: The Last Airbender might be making its animated comeback in 2025, but if you want to revisit the bending universe this year, Netflix has you covered. The streaming service saw serious success with the live-action iteration of One Piece, and Netflix is hoping for the same response by bringing back Aang and the gang. To get fans hyped for the new live-action take on the bending universe, Netflix has released four new character posters that highlight Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation.

The upcoming Avatar series will revisit the early events of the beloved animated series, meaning that fans will once again be introduced to Aang and his friends as they attempt to stop the advance of the Fire Nation. Luckily, the live-action show won't be a complete remake, as the showrunners have stated that they are looking to mix things up and "remix" the events of the series that first arrived on Nickelodeon. From the first trailer that was released for the Netflix series, it was clear that some familiar locales and faces would be a part of the live-action adaptation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Character Posters

Avatar wouldn't be the same without its core three heroes to kick things off, as Aang is discovered by water bender Katara and her brother Sokka. While the gang eventually has Earth Bender Toph joining their group, she did not make an appearance in the animated series' first season, meaning it's anyone's guess if the blind bender will be a part of the live-action show's first episodes. Still, Azula is confirmed to arrive in this new live-action offering, leaving the door open for other characters not featured in the animated first season to arrive next month.

The fate of the world is in his hands. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER soars into Netflix, February 22. pic.twitter.com/A7i7cPVxCF — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) January 19, 2024

Netflix's live-action take on Avatar is slated to arrive on February 22nd next month. The cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and many more. The first season will consist of eight episodes.

