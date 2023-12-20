Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Will "Remix" the Animated Series, Says Exec

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a new live-action series coming to Netflix next year, and the showrunner behind the new take has revealed that it will "remix" some of the events from the original animated series! Avatar: The Last Airbender is making a massive comeback with a new live-action series, and one of the questions fans have had about the new series is how faithful it is ultimately going to be when it releases. Then they were even more curious after it was revealed that the original creators behind the animated series would not be a part of the final production.

Avatar: The Last Airbender showrunner Albert Kim spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the live-action series' release with Netflix next year, and opened up about those concerns fans might have had about seeing some of the animated series' original moments brought to life in a new way. Revealing that "This is Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it is our version of Avatar: The Last Airbender," Kim explained how the live-action series will be shaking up some of the events in ways fans might not expect.

(Photo: Netflix)

What Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Will Change

"We don't start the show the way the animated series starts," Kim stated. "That was a conscious decision to show people this is not the animated series." Speaking on the fact that the new Netflix series will feature eight hour long episodes as compared to the original animated series' over 20-plus episode run with half-hour entries, Kim explained that they had to modify some of the original stories for the new format, "We had to sometimes unravel storylines and remix them in a new way to make sense for a serialized drama," Kim stated. "So I'm very curious to see what'll happen in terms of reaction to that."

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series will be coming to Netflix on February 22nd, 2024. It will be running for eight episodes that will be an hour long each, and features a cast that includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and many more.

