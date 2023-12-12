Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns It Down With Zuko

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be introducing fans to a new live-action version of Zuko with its new series coming to Netflix next year, and one awesome cosplay is really helping to keep the fires hot! Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently gearing up for both a new animated and live-action take to release in the coming years, and that means that it's been the perfect time for fans to look back on the original animated series and check out some of its best moments. Most of these highly regarded moments include Zuko, who continues to be one of the main pillars of the franchise all these years later.

Zuko will be making his return to the franchise with the new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series now in the works with Netflix, but thankfully fans are taking it into their own hands as they wait for what's next! Zuko's fiery look has been brought to life in an equally as fiery way through some awesome cosplay from artist sunflow3rsamurai on TikTok that really amps up what's to come in the future! Check it out:

One of my absolute fave quotes from Zuko! 🔥

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series is currently in the works with Netflix for a release on February 22nd, 2024. It will be running for eight episodes that will be an hour long each, and features a cast that includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and many more. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers.

Netflix teases what to expect from their take on Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

