Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Poster Released

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series will be making its debut with Netflix next year, and Netflix is hyping up what's to come with some special new poster giving fans a new idea of how it will all look! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the midst of a major revival following its boom in the streaming era as new fans got to experience the classic animated series for the first time on platforms like Netflix, and now Netflix is taking it to the next level with a new live-action adaptation that's loaded with lots of big stars.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new Netflix series is poising itself to be a much different kind of live-action adaptation than seen in the movie released over 13 years ago at this point, but it's been fairly mysterious leading into its 2024 premiere. As part of Netflix's Geeked Week 2023, Avatar: The Last Airbender has released some new teaser art while fans are hoping that this might not be all we get to see from the upcoming series as this week long celebration continues. Check it out below.

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series will be coming to Netflix in 2024. It will be running for eight episodes that will be an hour long each, and features a cast that includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and many more. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers.

Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

