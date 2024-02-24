Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Proves Kyoshi Is the True GOAT

Avatar: The Last Airbender might have started by following Aang, but the young bender was far from the first Avatar to enter the bending world. Thanks to Aang's connection to the spirit world, the star of the beloved franchise has the ability to talk with his past selves and ask them for their thoughts on any sticky situation he finds himself facing. Kyoshi is one of the most brutal Avatars to ever live and Netflix's new live-action adaptation grants her the opportunity to show off her stuff.

Routinely, each of the Avatars will hail from a different Nation of the animated world. Whereas Aang was born as a member of the Air Tribe, Kyoshi was a part of the Earth Kingdom. Unlike Aang, Kyoshi was more than willing to get her hands dirty as she would be more than willing to kill her opponents if the need arose. Many of Kyoshi's adventures were aluded to in the original animated series, but if you want to learn more about the Earth Kingdom Avatar, the franchise has you covered. Avatar: The Last Airbender released two novels that took readers through the past adventures of Kyoshi in The Rise of Kyoshi and The Shadow of Kyoshi, though be warned, these tales are far darker than Aang's journey.

Avatar Kyoshi Takes The Wheel

In the second episode of the live-action adaptation, Aang and his friends find themselves under siege while visiting an island in the Earth Kingdom. In an effort to show the current Avatar his full powers, Kyoshi takes over his body and uses the Avatar State to decimate the Fire Nation soldiers. Yvonne Chapman takes on the role of Kyoshi for the live-action series and you can check out her skill in the clip below.

Kyoshi could return on several fronts in the franchise's future. Should the Netflix adaptation be renewed for a second season, there would be a role for the Earth Kingdom Avatar if it continues to follow the source material. On the animated front, Avatar Studios is working on a trilogy of films that might see Kyoshi make a comeback in some form. With the first movie focusing on Aang and company as adults, perhaps one of the films will focus on the life of Kyoshi.

