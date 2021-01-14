Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Isn't On Board with Netflix's Adaptation Plans

✖

Ever since its debut, Avatar: The Last Airbender has wowed fans around the world with its rich story and heroes. The series has become known as one of the best animated TV series of all time, but its history with Hollywood is better left untouched. Avatar flopped hard when it was adapted into a live-action film, so all eyes are on Netflix as the company is planning an adaptation of its own. And for now, it seems the original cast behind the show isn't on board with the plans.

The truth came out this weekend when the original cast of Avatar reunited virtually for fans. It was there the cast touched upon the Netflix live-action TV series which is still in development. Dee Bradley Baker (Momo, Appa) was the first to share their thoughts on the topic, and they aren't sold on the idea.

"I just don’t know how you fulfill that any better than this show did. I’m open to whatever they do with the live-action series, which I know nothing about, but it’s like, ‘Well, how do you do this better than the way that it was rendered on this show?’ I don’t know how you do that! I hope you can," the actor shared.

The voice of Ty Lee also touched on the issue. Olivia Hack went so far as to question if such an adaptation is redundant which is a worry many fans share. "Especially when you’re doing the exact same series, but as a live-action. You’re not adding onto it or expanding the universe. You’re doing the same thing, which feels redundant, but I don’t know. I’m not saying anything."

As you can see, several cast members have yet to give their approval to Netflix. These Avatar actors have been joined by Dante Basco (Zuko) amongst a few others who are hoping for the best where this Netflix original is concerned. Fans have been on edge about the series since Avatar's co-creators exited the project over creative differences. So for now, it seems like Netflix has a lot of work to do when it comes to winning over fans and former cast members.

