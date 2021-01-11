Avatar: The Last Airbender's Dante Basco Shares Interest in Netflix's Live-Action Series

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has gone down as one of the greatest animated series of all time, and fans continue to latch onto its story to this day. After the series came to Netflix, fans began eyeing the platform's plans of a live-action adaptation with curiosity. After all, the series failed miserably with its first live-action stint, but the show's star Dante Basco has hope things will all go well.

Oh, and if the series goes on as planned, Netflix should call the Avatar actor up. Basco would like to take part in the show should it make sense, and fans would be more than happy to have his oversight on the show.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Recently, Basco touched upon the live-action plans during a chat with Entertainment Weekly. It was there Basco said there were informal talks at one point of him consulting on the Avatar series. But in the wake of some crew shake-ups, things have become rather fuzzy on Basco's end.

"Who knows, down the line I may be involved if it makes sense. So we'll see what happens. I think like the rest of the fanbase, my fingers are crossed for the best stuff to happen with the project," the actor said.

Of course, fans of Avatar want as much original input as possible with this Netflix adaptation. The streaming service doesn't have a stellar record with live-action anime, and Avatar fans have been burned before. This issue came to a head when it was made clear creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konoietzo stepped away from the Netflix series over creative differences. The sour exit has already set diehard fans against the adaptation, but with Basco onboard, netizens might be willing to open their minds once more.

