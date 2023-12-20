Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Exec Shares What They Learned From the Original Creators

It has taken years, but at last, Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for its new era. Netflix is just a couple months out from releasing its live-action adaptation of the hit animated series. The eight-episode series is set to launch in February 2024, and in a recent interview, one of the adaptation's executive producers shared what all they learned from the creators of Avatar.

The update comes from Entertainment Weekly as the magazine recently posted its 2024 preview. It was there Albert Kim shared a few of their experiences with Avatar. When asked about the show's creators, Kim had only good things to say about Michael Dante DiMartino as well as Bryan Konietzko. As it turns out, Kim grilled the creators on Avatar, and it was all done in an effort to flesh out its special characters.

"It ran the range of really nerdy little things that no one except for diehard fans might wonder about – questions about Katara's mom or Aang's parentage – to bigger picture stuff about how to translate what made the original so special into a live-action version," he shared. "This is Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it is our version of Avatar: The Last Airbender."

As you can see above, no detail about Avatar was too small for Kim. The executive producer wanted to gather as much info as possible about the animated classic before bringing it to live action. Even though DiMartino and Konietzko are not part of Netflix's adaptation, fans are hopeful this live-action vision lands for Avatar. After all, the franchise has a poor track record with live-action film, but Kim's research on the show ahead of production has fans feeling good.

If you are not familiar with Avatar at all, you should know the Nickelodeon series dates back to 2005. You can binge the entire show right now on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. So for those wanting to know more about Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Katara and Sokka (a brother and sister) discover the Avatar (a 12-year-old Airbender boy named Aang) frozen in an iceberg. Together the three begin their journey to the North Pole to find a master Waterbender so Aang can begin his Avatar training!"

Are you excited for Avatar: The Last Airbender to go live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!