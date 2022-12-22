Netflix Teases Avatar The Last Airbender Update

Avatar The Last Airbender is making a comeback on two fronts, with the first being a series of animated films that Avatar Studios will create to bring back the original universe that started it all. The other project is Netflix's live-action adaptation that will retell the story of the original Nickelodeon series with a brand new cast that follows Aang and the gang as they fight against the Fire Nation. Now, Netflix has released a new update that might hint at something new coming down the pipeline.

As it stands, no footage has been released for the live-action adaptation, leaving many to wonder when a new trailer will arrive. This update might certainly be the first time that we see the cast in action, with the actors portraying the benders including Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko. Based on the casting announcements, various characters that didn't appear in the original first season of the animated series, such as Azula, will be making an appearance, showing that Netflix's live-action adaptation will differ from the source material.

Avatar Update

Netflix Geeked shared a new update that many Avatar fans believe might mean that a new trailer is nigh, as the live-action adaptation has yet to release any footage to the world:

In a recent interview with Variety, the head of Netflix's scripted series, Peter Friedlander, had this to say about the big production that is Avatar The Last Airbender and the other projects that the streaming service has in the works:

"These shows are very big productions and it takes a ton of time, both on the production side and in post, so you have to respect the long journey for some of these shows to deliver what hasn't been done on television before. And that's what we have for a lot of these types of shows when we're working on them, whether it's "Avatar" or "One Piece" or "Three-Body Problem," these are big, visual spectacles that you have to honor the process and respect that."

Do you think a new trailer for Netflix's live-action Avatar is right around the corner?