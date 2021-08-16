Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Art Imagines Gordon Cormier as Aang

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to explore a new frontier. While Avatar Studios plans to expand the animated franchise, Netflix is pushing along with a live-action take on the hit series. Not long ago, the leads of the adaptation were made public, and one artist has taken the time to imagine Gordon Cormier as Aang.

The work went live thanks to ShanMaxx5 over on Twitter. The unofficial poster imagines how Cormier could look in the role of Aang. So of course, that means a haircut and tattoo needed to happen, and it looks pretty slick.

As you can see above, the artwork clears Cormier's hair to make room for Aang and his shaven head. The bald look suits the teen actor, but that is not all. The actor's headshot is manipulated to bring Aang's arrow tattoo to life, and one concept piece even shows the star in the Avatar State.

Clearly, Cormier fits the Avatar role just fine, and fans are eager to see how the actor will look like Aang for real. Of course, there are other stars to worry about with this adaptation. The stars of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been cast, and Cormier will be joined by Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu. They will be playing Katara, Sokka, and Zuko respectively. And despite the fandom's hesitancy about this project, fans seem pleased with this casting.

Now, the only thing left to do is wait for Netflix to drop an update on this show's filming schedule. Avatar: The Last Airbender has more roles to fill before filming can start. But if Netflix put priority on this big project, production could begin sooner rather than later.

What do you think this concept artwork of Cormier? Do you have faith in this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender?