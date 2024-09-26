Avatar: The Last Airbender Stars Unite in New Video as Season 2 Starts Filming

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action adaptation has become one of the biggest Netflix series of all time. Following the success of the first season, the streaming service wasted no time in not only confirming that a second season was in the works, but a third season was confirmed as well. Aiming to adapt all the events of the original Nickelodeon animated series, filming has officially begun on the benders' return in season two. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, the young actors are keeping fans in the loop with a new video that gathers together returning, and new, stars of the series.

While the second season will see Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, and Kiawentiio re-unite as Aang, Sokka, and Katara respectively, they won't be alone. During the recent Netflix Geeked Week event, Netflix confirmed that young actress Miya Cech would be taking on the role of Toph, the blind Earth bender who becomes a valuable member of the team. Considering that season two will primarily take place within the Earth Kingdom, expect Toph to play a prominent role as Aang works on his Earth bending. Of course, what is a hero without a good villain as Dallas Liu's Prince Zuko and Elizabeth Yu's Azula are still gunning for the Avatar.

Avatar's Second Season Filming Has Begun

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender's second season will be filming in Vancouver, Canada, aiming to continue Aang and his friends' fight against the Fire Nation. While the first season did stick closely to the source material in terms of overall story structure, it did make some big changes to some of the beats. Focusing far more on the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai, and Azula, it will be interesting to see what shifts season two has in store when bringing the animated series' episodes to the "real world".

the gaang's all here for AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER season 2! pic.twitter.com/xJLi0vRuv9 — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) September 25, 2024

Season 2's Rigorous Training Schedule

At this year's Geeked Week, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Dallas Liu and Ian Ousley about their preparation for the show's return. The two young actors confirmed that "boot camp" has begun and that they will be undergoing unique training for their respective characters, as Liu confirms, "We're in boot camp right now so we're working on our own characters' fighting styles. Ian is working on his specialty with weapons and I'm working on some cool wire work stuff. I'm working on improving Zuko's fire bending as well. Also, there's a lot of stretching."

Where Did We Last Leave Aang And The Gang?

When last we left the live-action Avatar, they managed to keep the Moon Spirit alive in the face of the Fire Nation's assault, but at a heavy price. Yue gave her life to make sure that the water benders could retain their powers and keep the world in check, leaving Sokka with a broken heart. Thanks to these traumatic events, Aang decides that he will need to step up his bending game.

Unfortunately for our heroes, this assault was hiding the Fire Nation's true goal as Princess Azula managed to overthrown Omashu, the Earth Kingdom City. With Sozin's Comet on its way, Aang better learn to master his bending quickly as things will only get worse for those looking to stop Ozai and his armies.

