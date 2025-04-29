Stephen King Loves This Brutal Horror Film Inspired by a True Story (Now It’s Streaming for Free)

Stephen King knows a thing or two about storytelling; he’s a master creator with no shortage of ideas, after all. In addition to releasing his own work with unparalleled frequency, the Misery author is also quick to champion the output of fellow creators. In one such instance, the British Film Institute tasked the bestselling scribe with naming eight of his favorite films. King was more than game for the challenge and penned an essay showcasing a selection of features that he holds in particularly high regard. Perhaps not surprisingly, all of King’s picks are horror movies. Among the author’s selections is the 1987 Joseph Ruben picture The Stepfather, a chilling feature that is widely beloved by both fans and critics and bears the distinction of taking inspiration from a grisly true story.

Stephen King Counts This ’80s Horror FIlm as a Personal Favorite

Through the essay for the BFI, King names several noteworthy films he counts as favorites, including The Changeling and Steven Spielberg‘s Duel. The final entry in the author’s BFI essay segues from his appreciation for the high-stakes highway horror thriller The Hitcher into his admiration for The Stepfather.

“While we’re talking about terrifying men who come from nowhere, there’s The Stepfather, with Terry O’Quinn as the murderous (but charming) psycho looking for a family to love him,” King writes. “There’s that classic moment when he goes blank and says, “Saaay, who am I this time?” before bludgeoning his wife with a telephone.”

Fans will likely recall what King is referencing here, he’s nodding to the iconic exchange where lead character Jerry Blake (O’Quinn) struggles to recall the details of his new identity after having previously murdered his last family only to start over with apparent designs on getting things right the second time around.

The Stepfather opens on Blake’s original identity, Henry Morrison, as he grapples with the aftermath of a violent outburst that ultimately resulted in the death of his entire family. We catch up with the character after the fact, right as he’s washing his bloody hands and fleeing the scene of the grisly ordeal.

Where is The Stepfather available to watch online?

Fans and critics consider The Stepfather a bona fide classic that delivers slasher conventions alongside a harrowing narrative ripped from the headlines. The film is a work of fiction that takes a level of inspiration from the crimes of convicted killer John List. List killed his entire family in 1971, only to disappear and resurface with a new identity. Authorities captured him following a broadcast of America’s Most Wanted during which List was profiled.

The Stepfather was a modest success, pulling in $2.5 million at the box office, two sequels followed. Fan and critical reaction to the second installment were mixed, whereas the third garnered primarily negative responses across the board. Nelson McCormick remade the film in 2009, but fans and critics alike were disappointed with the redux. Many lament that the reimagining lacks the atmospheric tension that made the first resonate. The 1987 original was widely celebrated by critics, boasting a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 89%. Whereas, the reimagining holds a less enthusiastic 13% rating on the site. There are currently no designs on a future series installment, but we’ll be sure to update you if that changes.

So, there you have it. Legendary author Stephen King is an unapologetic fan of The Stepfather. The beloved scribe has nothing but adoration for the film and even counts it as one of his all-time favorites across all genres, not just within the horror space. Not to mention, the picture is available to stream on a variety of different platforms.

If King’s affinity with The Stepfather has you eager to experience the film for yourself, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. The Stepfather is streaming on Tubi, the Roku Channel, Fandango at Home, Crackle, Philo, Plex, and Prime Video as of writing.

Have you seen The Stepfather? If so, what do you think of the film? Make sure to take a moment to let us know your take on the picture in the comments section below.