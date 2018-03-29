This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Anime Trailer Is Kinda Perfect

Avengers: Infinity War is less than a month out, and the film’s hype is infecting every inch of the web. You don’t have to like Marvel Studios to know its next movie is a big deal, and its trailers for the third Avengers flick have been buzzed about constantly since they dropped. Of course, those conversations have prompted all kinds of parodies, but a new crossover trailer nails its take of Marvel’s most-anticipated movie to date.

Don’t believe it? Well, just try out this anime version of Avengers: Infinity War‘s new trailer. It will definitely make a believer out of you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a mash-up trailer hit Reddit which brings together the best of anime, comics, and video editing. The clip borrows the audio from the second Avengers trailer and overlays it to a series of crossover anime clips. So, the reel really does give fans anime’s most ambitious crossover to date.

When the clip starts out, fans see some easily recognizable franchises from the get go. Attack on Titan, Naruto, and several other bigger shonen titles are easy to spot. Still, the trailer makes sure to shout out lesser-known anime such as Steins;Gate. This mash-up kicks off with Mikasa (Gamora) explaining how strong Goku Black (Thanos) will be with the Infinity Stones at his disposal. So, naturally, Light (Iron Man) is interested in stopping the baddie from seeing his goals through.

The fast-paced trailer takes its shot from the original Avengers reel, and Anime Mirichi matches its shots in every way. The crossover is witty when needed, and its borrowed background music makes this anime mash-up feel as intense as any Marvel movie. If anything, otakus might just prefer this kind of mash-up more than the one they will get in theaters next month.

If you are into this trailer, then you will definitely want to check out Anime Mirchi’s channel on Youtube. The creator made a similar anime crossover for Avengers: Infinity War when its first trailer dropped that went viral on social media.

Would you want the anime industry to create an actual crossover event like this in the future? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!