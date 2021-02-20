Netflix Confirms B: The Beginning Season 2 Release Date with Trailer, Poster

Netflix has confirmed B: The Beginning's Season 2 release date with a premiere trailer and poster! Before Netflix began the greater spread into original anime licensing and production that fans have seen come to fruition in the last year, the streaming service released a few notable original anime productions back in 2018. One such hit was B: The Beginning, and although the series did not garner a huge amount of conversation among fans, the series' debut was so successful that a second season was confirmed to be in the works shortly after that initial premiere.

After three years of silence, B: The Beginning has finally revealed more details for Season 2 of the series! It's a huge reveal as it's been confirmed that not only will the second season of the series be officially known as B: The Beginning Succession, but it's gearing up for a debut on Netflix around the world on March 18th. You can check out the second season's teaser poster below, and the debut trailer for the new season in the video above:

B: The Beginning Succession will feature a returning staff and cast for the new season, and it will continue being a Production I.G. studio release. Netflix officially describes the new season of the series as such, "After Keith and Koku solved the incidents successfully , the world has regained its composure. In the months since then, Keith returns to the RIS to conduct his own investigation, and Koku is living a peaceful life with Yuna. They are visited by Kirisame, who was once supposed to have broken up with Kurou in death at the Faura Blanca Institute…"

But what do you think? Will you be tuning into B: The Beginning's second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!