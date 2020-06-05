Baki Season 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix

It Has The Best Fights In Anime Right Now (Photo: TMS Entertainment) The fight scenes in Baki are both brutal and compelling, with a huge variety of characters entering into the ring to battle one another through different martial arts styles. While the primary focus of the series is Baki, there are so many other characters that you get to know that the fights themselves vary wildly, with some being far more brutal than others. The current season of Baki is a continuation of the story that was created by the original series of Baki The Grappler from Group TAC released in 2001. With Netflix deciding to revive the series, so to did it revive the insanity of the one on one brawls that made the series legendary.

The Fights Are Unrealistic (Photo: TMS Entertainment ) Let me go ahead and lay down for you my favorite fight scene from Baki's first season and why the complete unbelievable nature of the series works in its favor. The supporting character of Hanayama is a fifteen year old gangster who appears to be 500 pounds of muscle. Pitting his strength against the convict named Spec, the two have a fight where cheating is encouraged and at one point, Hanayama literraly has a handful of bullets explode in his mouth. In real life, this would instantly take down an opponent but in Baki, it actually works to the young gangster's advantage later on. The un-believability of some of the fights actually works in the favor of the series and makes some of the battles impossible to predict.

The Fights Are Realistic (Photo: TMS Entertainment) Yes, I know what I just said, but another strength for the brawls that you bare witness to is that they are mostly rooted in real life martial arts styles. Throughout the fights of Baki, the show will often take a minute or two to walk you through the fighting styles that you're witnessing. At one point, a convict literally dips his hands in oil in order to essentially add pieces of broken glass to his fists, which was actually a thing that gangsters would do in the past once in a blue moon! Needless to say, some of the realism and the way that the fighting styles are portrayed helps make the series.

It Has A One-Punch Man (Photo: TMS Entertainment) Baki's father, Yujiro Hanma, easily earns his title as the "strongest creature in the world" and much like Saitama the One-Punch Man, has completely decimated everyone that has come into his path. The man with the "back of a demon", you can't help but love how deliciously evil and threatening Yujiro is. Though this season puts him on a very different path from what we've seen before, he still has some of the biggest shocking moments of the series, one of which hits you in the face in the first episode!