Baki Cosplay Brings Yujiro Hanma To Terrifying Life

Baki The Grappler fans were ecstatic when Netflix announced that it would be bringing back the "son of the Ogre" via a brand new anime series on the streaming service, and with a new season on the way next year, one cosplayer was able to perfectly capture the menace of the giant threat of Yujiro Hanma. The entirety of the franchise created by Keisuke Itagaki has focused on Baki attempting to become strong enough to defeat his father, and the end of the latest season saw the young protagonist demanding that his dear old dad fight him to the death.

Yujiro Hanma as a character is completely ridiculous, in so much as there hasn't been one enemy so far that has even come close to defeating him. Though the fighting tournament of the latest season introduced Yujiro to the strongest enemy he has ever fought in the form of China's "Sea Emperor Kaku", he still didn't come close to defeating the Ogre that has been tearing apart opponents since the jump. Kaku was unique in that the martial artist was well over one hundred years old, but had perfected his style of martial arts that used style over strength in his one on one fight against Baki's father.

Instagram Cosplayer Logan Chitwood shared this impressive take on Yujiro Hanma from the latest season of Baki on Netflix, as the father of the younger Hanma entered the "Great Raitai Tournament" that saw the warriors of Japan battling against the strongest combatants from China:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑳𝒐𝒈𝒂𝒏 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅 (@loganchitwood)

With Netflix announcing a new season of Baki titled "Baki: Son of the Ogre", fans are waiting anxiously to see if the young protagonist will finally face-off with his father in mortal combat. For those who have followed along with the manga, they know that these upcoming installments will feature some of the most insane moments that the series has ever seen, as Baki will be training with the likes of Mike Tyson and even an invisible human-sized praying mantis! On top of these, the prisoners from earlier in the series are looking to make their grand returns, spelling big trouble for both Baki and his friends.

